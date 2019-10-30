Newspaper: Alan Gogbashian did not come as UK Ambassador to Armenia but his presence is secured

YEREVAN. – Past daily writes: "Back in August, the official website of the UK government informed that Armenian Alan Andranik Gogbashian will soon to be appointed British Ambassador to Armenia. Gogbashian is reported to be fulfilling his duties in September 2019.
However, in October the embassy informed that Alan Gogbashian would not assume that position in Yerevan due to operational circumstances.
Although Gogbashian did not arrive in Armenia as an ambassador, according to Past newspaper, he is quite interested in the internal political developments in Armenia; moreover, he has serious influence in certain political circles.
According to the source of the newspaper, especially one or two of the figures working actively in the political field of the Republic of Armenia specifically work within his “line.”
According to the newspaper, one of the key players in bringing the topic of October 27 back to the public agenda is Gogbashian, who is trying to circulate this topic in the context of ensuring another anti-Russian wave among the Armenian community."