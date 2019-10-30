Newspaper: Convenient day, time for everyone is found; Europeans coming to Armenia

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: "No matter how much Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan assured on August 26 that the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention) will not be discussed at the National Assembly this year and that he has applied to the Venice Commission, after receiving its opinion, discussions will be held in the executive, on November 1 the joint sitting of the NA Standing Committees on State and Legal Affairs, Foreign Relations, and Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs will be held, to which representatives of the Council of Europe Human Rights Office will also participate.

Zhoghovurd daily reports that Marceline Naudi, head of the Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO), Venice Commission Vice President Eric Helgesen, and head of the CoE Human Rights and Gender Affairs Office Daniel Kandjemi will arrive in Yerevan to discuss the stereotypes of the Convention on the spot and the opportunities to overcome them.

According to Zhoghovurd daily, the negotiations with the Armenian side on organizing this discussion on the proposal of the Europeans have taken quite a long time, finally finding the right time and time for everyone."