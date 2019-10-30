Turkey condemns US bill on sanctions against Ankara

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the adoption in the US of a bill on sanctions against Ankara, it follows from a statement on the agency’s website, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, the US House of Representatives almost unanimously approved a bill providing for sanctions against Turkey for its military operation in Syria, as well as for the purchase of Russian S-400 systems.
The Foreign Ministry noted that the bill does not correspond to the spirit of NATO and contradicts the agreement reached in Syria with the US administration on October 17.
Turkish authorities also called on the US Congress not to use issues of bilateral relations for domestic political purposes.
The adopted bill provides for the imposition of sanctions against Halkbank and senior Turkish officials, including the Defense Minister, as well as blocking the assets of Turkish officials. The document instructs to provide Congress with information on the assets of the family of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the US for further discussion of possible actions.
The document now has to go through the Senate. After that, it will be signed by the US President.