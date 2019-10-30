News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
US House of Representatives approves sanctions bill against Turkey
US House of Representatives approves sanctions bill against Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The US House of Representatives almost unanimously voted 403 to 16 on Tuesday for a bill introducing sanctions against Turkey for its military operation in Syria, as well as for the purchase of Russian S-400 systems, RIA Novosti reported/

According to the bill, for introducing troops into Syria and acquiring Russian military equipment, it is proposed to impose sanctions against senior Turkish officials, including the Defense Minister, block the assets of Turkish officials, and impose sanctions against Turkish banks Halk Bankasi or Halkbank.

The document also requires that Congress provide information on the assets of the family of Turkish President Recep Erdogan in the US for further discussion.

The document now has to go through the Senate. After that, it will be signed by the US President.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CIS defense ministers to discuss experience of repelling drone attacks in Syria
A meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers will be held in Baku on October 30…
 Demonstrators attack Turkish official in London
On October 9, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of operation in Syria…
Ankara considers Russian, Turkish, Syrian interaction to be important
The meetings of guarantor countries in a trilateral format will continue as well as in Nur Sultan in the near future…
Turkey assures Germany that operations in northeastern Syria are temporary
The German Foreign Minister told this a press conference with his Turkish counterpart…
 SANA: Erdogan terrorists kidnap group of civilians in Syria
The correspondent of the SANA agency reported that the terrorists of Erdogan kidnapped a group of civilians...
 Media: US military returns from Iraq to Syria
A convoy of American occupation forces entered Iraq from the Syrian province of Hasek...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos