US House of Representatives approves sanctions bill against Turkey

The US House of Representatives almost unanimously voted 403 to 16 on Tuesday for a bill introducing sanctions against Turkey for its military operation in Syria, as well as for the purchase of Russian S-400 systems, RIA Novosti reported/
According to the bill, for introducing troops into Syria and acquiring Russian military equipment, it is proposed to impose sanctions against senior Turkish officials, including the Defense Minister, block the assets of Turkish officials, and impose sanctions against Turkish banks Halk Bankasi or Halkbank.
The document also requires that Congress provide information on the assets of the family of Turkish President Recep Erdogan in the US for further discussion.
The document now has to go through the Senate. After that, it will be signed by the US President.