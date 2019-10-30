Political scientist: One of those voting against genocide resolution is Vice President Mike Pence's older brother

One of those who voted against the Armenian Genocide resolution in the US House of Representatives is Congressman Greg Pence, the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence. Political scientist Suren Sargsyan, the head of the Armenian Center for American Studies, wrote this on his Facebook page.
He also made other notes, stating as follows, in particular:
“US House of Representatives adopts Armenian Genocide Resolution by 405/10 ratio of votes.
226 Democrats and 178 Republican Congress members voted in favor.
I will refer to the 11 Republicans who voted against. They are members of the Turkish commission"
"Why do the Prime Minister and the Minister thank Congress if only one of the two chambers of Congress recognized the Genocide? We should only thank the House of Representatives. The Senate has not done anything yet."