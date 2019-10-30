News
Political scientist: One of those voting against genocide resolution is Vice President Mike Pence's older brother
Political scientist: One of those voting against genocide resolution is Vice President Mike Pence's older brother
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

One of those who voted against the Armenian Genocide resolution in the US House of Representatives is Congressman Greg Pence, the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence. Political scientist Suren Sargsyan, the head of the Armenian Center for American Studies, wrote this on his Facebook page.

He also made other notes, stating as follows, in particular:

“US House of Representatives adopts Armenian Genocide Resolution by 405/10 ratio of votes.

226 Democrats and 178 Republican Congress members voted in favor.

I will refer to the 11 Republicans who voted against. They are members of the Turkish commission"

"Why do the Prime Minister and the Minister thank Congress if only one of the two chambers of Congress recognized the Genocide? We should only thank the House of Representatives. The Senate has not done anything yet."
Հայերեն
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar does not vote for Armenian Genocide resolution
She had met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan…
 US ambassador summoned to Turkey MFA amid Armenian Genocide resolution adoption
He was told that the House of Representatives’ resolution had no validity...
 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative issues statement on US House of Representatives vote on H. RES. 296
Affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide…
 Armenia MFA welcomes adoption of US House of Representatives Resolution 296
It is of profound significance in that it resolves to commemorate the Armenian Genocide…
 Karabakh FM: I was present at vote on US House resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
Adoption of the resolution is not only moral but also practical for Armenians…
 Karabakh Parliament speaker: Tactic of not recoiling against geopolitical interests could not fail
I thank the sponsor of the resolution, Congressman Adam Schiff…
