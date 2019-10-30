News
Wednesday
October 30
News
Wednesday
October 30
Russia national has road accident in Armenia
Russia national has road accident in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A Russian citizen had an accident in Armenia.

On October 29, at 10:29pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a car had rolled into the canyon at the Dilijan bends, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad left for the scene.

It turned out that the car (driver Arman G., born in 1965, a Russian citizen)had gone off road on the Yerevan-Dilijan highway, and rolled down the valley (about 100 meters).

But no one was affected.

Rescuers pulled the car out of the canyon with the help of a crane.
Հայերեն
