Russia national has road accident in Armenia

A Russian citizen had an accident in Armenia.
On October 29, at 10:29pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a car had rolled into the canyon at the Dilijan bends, and rescuers were needed.
A rescue squad left for the scene.
It turned out that the car (driver Arman G., born in 1965, a Russian citizen)had gone off road on the Yerevan-Dilijan highway, and rolled down the valley (about 100 meters).
But no one was affected.
Rescuers pulled the car out of the canyon with the help of a crane.