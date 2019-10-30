Joe Biden: By acknowledging this genocide we honor memory of its victims and vow: never again

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 presidential election, has welcomed the October 29 vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution by a majority vote in the House of Representatives.
"I welcome the House’s passage of H Res 296, which recognizes and condemns the Armenian Genocide of 1915-23. By acknowledging this genocide we honor the memory of its victims and vow: never again," he wrote on his Twitter page.
Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier that the House of Representatives adopted the Armenian Genocide Resolution on October 29 as a result of the vote.
