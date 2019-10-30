Azerbaijani Deputy FM resigns

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Hafiz Pashayev appealed to President Ilham Aliyev with a request for resignation.
According to the Azerbaijani media, Pashayev notes that he worked for 27 years of his labor activity in state structures of independent Azerbaijan. Given the call to attract new and young empolyees to the civil service for the effective implementation of the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of the head of state, Pashayev decided to leave the post of deputy minister at his own request.
However, Pashayev will continue his activities as a member of the Board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, taking into account the fact that the ADA University he leads operates under the country's foreign policy department.