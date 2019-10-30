Armenia NGO: Venice Commission chief’s statement is expected, welcomed

The statement by the President of the Venice Commission is expected and welcomed. Siranush Sahakyan, co-founder of the “Path of Law” NGO of Armenia noted this in a statement.
In particular, she noted as follows: "It expresses concern over the recent developments and subsequent steps regarding the Constitutional Court, underscoring the apparent conflict between the Government and the Parliament with the Constitutional Court.
The Commission President stressed the importance of the Constitutional Court's role in preserving constitutional values, the need for restraint and respect by state bodies and officials, calling the latter for constructive institutional cooperation with the Constitutional Court to re-establish the normal functioning of the Constitution of Armenia."
