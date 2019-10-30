News
Karabakh Parliament speaker: Tactic of not recoiling against geopolitical interests could not fail
Karabakh Parliament speaker: Tactic of not recoiling against geopolitical interests could not fail
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The long-awaited event for several generations of our compatriots surviving the Genocide was House Resolution 296, which recognized the Armenian Genocide. Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan noted this in a statement welcoming the adoption of the resolution.

He also emphasized as follows, in particular: “A resolution for the success of which years of consistent efforts have been made by the Armenian American community and not just yesterday. The tactic of not recoiling against geopolitical interests and moving ahead from state to state could not fail.

This bipartisan initiative is a clear message to the world that recognition of crimes against humanity is above political speculation; they must be condemned to prevent new genocides.

I thank the sponsor of the resolution, Congressman Adam Schiff, the best friend of the Armenian people, the co-sponsors, all 405 congress members who voted for justice, to close the door of lies and denial and to raise the issue of the Armenian Genocide.”

US House adopts resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
