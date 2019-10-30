Two bodies found in Armenia village house, they are father and son

Details have emerged from the mysterious and tragic incident on October 29 in Shirak Province of Armenia.
At around 2:30pm that day, a call was received that the residents of a house in Azatan village were not responding to the door bell and phone calls for a long time.
Police officers and rescuers arrived at the scene and found the dead body of a man hanging from the natural gas pipe in the bathroom while the dead body another man was found on the bed of the bedroom.
The dead are father and son: Albert K., 80, and Karen K., 46.
Tsayg.am visited the village and talked to the bride of that family. She said that the day before that the landlord's son had called from Russia and inquired why his father would not answer his calls. Later his son was able to call and find out that everything was fine with them. But hours after that, the bride had learned of the tragic incident.