Robert Kocharyan vs. Silva Hambardzumyan trial not held

YEREVAN. – Armenia's second President Robert Kocharyan's case against businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan was not heard yesterday. Edik Avetisyan, the Yerevan court judge presiding over this case, was attending an annual seminar. The second president's lawyer's team informs about this.
The date and time of the next court hearing will be further notified.
The lawsuit was filed by Robert Kocharyan's lawyer, Aram Orbelyan, seeking to refute the factual facts of defamation and to fine two million drams in compensation.
The grounds for this lawsuit was the following statement made during a press conference by Silva Hambardzumyan in 2018: "I made a big deal with the Arabs in 2008, and paid the president of the republic, Kocharyan Robert, and not to disturb me."