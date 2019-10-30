News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian authorities to increase spending on PM, parliament apparatus
Armenian authorities to increase spending on PM, parliament apparatus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

It is planned to allocate AMD 1 billion 576 million for the needs of the presidential administration, which is AMD 430 million more than in 2019, said the Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan at the joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Wednesday.

Next year it is planned to allocate AMD 6 billion 96 million to the parliament’s staff, which is AMD 842 million more than this year.

But it is planned to allocate AMD 20.8 billion to the PM office, which is AMD 4 billion more than in 2019. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court will be allocated AMD 721 million (down by AMD 4 million), the Supreme Judicial Council - about AMD 12.6 billion (up by AMD 193 million), the Prosecutor General - AMD 5.4 billion (up by AMD 84 million), the Special Investigation Service - AMD 735 million (dowb by AMD 4.7 million), the Ministry of Justice - AMD 17.3 billion (up by AMD 344 million), the Central Election Commission - AMD 1 billion 179 million (up by AMD 26.4 million), the Audit Chamber - AMD 1 billion 90 million (down by AMD 29 million) Investigation Committee - AMD 7.7 billion (dowb by AMD 110 million).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: No community enlargement process takes place due to political expediency
This is done to secure the economic potential of our communities, the minister said…
 Minister: Reduction strategy will continue in Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure
The final number of employees on the draft budget for 2020 should be 313…
 Minister: Armenian government will continue its support to farmers
AMD 800 million will be allocated for this purpose instead of the current AMD 929 million…
 Analysis: Armenian government takes planned action 8 months after government debt was almost unchanged
The state debt of Armenia as of September 31, 2019 exceeded $ 7 billion, making $ 7.05 billion…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 Environment minister: Expenditures for cleaning Lake Sevan in 2020 will increase
“The total budget is AMD 6.9 billion, and AMD 1.6 billion of which is the funds from a grant…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos