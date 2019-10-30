Armenian authorities to increase spending on PM, parliament apparatus

It is planned to allocate AMD 1 billion 576 million for the needs of the presidential administration, which is AMD 430 million more than in 2019, said the Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan at the joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Wednesday.
Next year it is planned to allocate AMD 6 billion 96 million to the parliament’s staff, which is AMD 842 million more than this year.
But it is planned to allocate AMD 20.8 billion to the PM office, which is AMD 4 billion more than in 2019. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court will be allocated AMD 721 million (down by AMD 4 million), the Supreme Judicial Council - about AMD 12.6 billion (up by AMD 193 million), the Prosecutor General - AMD 5.4 billion (up by AMD 84 million), the Special Investigation Service - AMD 735 million (dowb by AMD 4.7 million), the Ministry of Justice - AMD 17.3 billion (up by AMD 344 million), the Central Election Commission - AMD 1 billion 179 million (up by AMD 26.4 million), the Audit Chamber - AMD 1 billion 90 million (down by AMD 29 million) Investigation Committee - AMD 7.7 billion (dowb by AMD 110 million).