Armenia MFA welcomes adoption of US House of Representatives Resolution 296
Armenia MFA welcomes adoption of US House of Representatives Resolution 296
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia welcomes the adoption of House Resolution 296, affirming the US record on the Armenian Genocide. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia noted this in a statement.

The statement also reads as follows:

This Resolution is of profound significance in that it resolves to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance, to reject its denial and encourage the education and understanding of the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923 as a definitive example of genocide of the 20th century.

Back then the people and the leadership of the United States took outstanding efforts in response to the atrocities against Armenians, in rescuing and assisting survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Today the United States is home to a strong and vibrant Armenian American community, proud citizens of their homeland, contributing remarkably to its successes and well-being, and to the friendship between our two nations. This Resolution manifests tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, demonstrates respect to their dignity and signifies endurance of their survivors.

Armenia profoundly thanks members of the US House of Representatives for their determined and impressive vote on House Resolution 296, which is an evidence of their overwhelming commitment to truth, justice, humanity and solidarity and to universal values of human rights.

This Resolution is an important contribution to international efforts aimed at preventing new genocides and mass atrocity crimes anywhere in the world, which continue to shatter the conscience of humanity in the present. It is a powerful message against the scourge, the denial and the justification of genocides as it underlines the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern day crimes against humanity.

Today we also reiterate our deep gratitude to all other nations across the world for their previous actions in recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Armenia remains firmly committed to work closely with all its international partners towards consistently and resolutely constructing solid foundations and capacities for prevention of genocides and massive violations of human rights.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
