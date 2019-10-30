Armenian Presidential administration plans to implement 22 charitable programs in 2020

The Presidential Administration of Armenia submitted a request for providing it with AMD 1 billion 575 million 884, 90% of which should be spent on the needs of maintaining employees, paying them salaries and operating the building, said the head of Armenian president's staff Emil Tarasyan on Wednesday.
According to him, part of the funds will be allocated to ensure business trips.
“We were presented with new requirements, both quantitative and qualitative, as well as temporary. Touching upon the quantitative aspect, I should note that next year we plan to implement 22 charitable programs, without forgetting about their qualitative component," he said adding that it is planned to increase the number of beneficiaries of these programs from 5 to 8 thousand.