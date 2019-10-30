News
Those who damaged Armenia female MP’s car are found
Those who damaged Armenia female MP’s car are found
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


On October 29, police detained two Yerevan residents, 39-year-old Erik Yesayan and 30-year-old Harutyun Muradyan.

According to Shamshyan.com, the men were detained on suspicion of stealing at a district in Yerevan.

Also, Muradyan confessed to the police that it was he who had broken the side window of MP Kristine Poghosyan's car and stolen her purse from the salon of her car, on October 22, near the National Assembly.

Police are preparing a report on the incident.

Muradyan and Yesayan have been released.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that on October 22, MP Kristine Poghosyan from the majority My Step faction had legally parked her car next to the National Assembly building, but after leaving the National Assembly some time later, she had found her car damaged.

An unknown person, or persons, had damaged the windows of the deputy's car and fled.

This is not the first time that a deputy's car has been damaged.
This text available in   Հայերեն
