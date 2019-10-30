Most of Armenia Constitutional Court 2020 funds to be spent on salaries of judges, staff

YEREVAN. – Most of the money allocated in 2020 will be spent on the salaries of judges and staff of the Constitutional Court of Armenia. The Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court, Edgar Ghazaryan, stated this during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget of 2020 at the joint sitting of the National Assembly standing committees on October 30.
According to him, 89.2% of the planned amount is directly the salaries, as well as the incentives and bonuses of the judges and the staff of the Constitutional Court.
To note, the funding of the Constitutional Court will be reduced by 4mn drams and will make 721mn drams.