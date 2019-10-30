Supreme Spiritual Synod welcomes US House of Representatives decision on Armenian Genocide recognition

The Armenian Genocide resolution, which the US House of Representatives passed on October 29, was reflected on at the meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Synod of the Armenian Apostolic Church, on October 30, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, and chaired by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.
The Supreme Spiritual Council, welcoming the adoption of the resolution, viewed it as an important step in the context of restoring historical justice toward the Armenian people and commemorating the memory of the sacred martyrs of the Genocide.
In this regard, the Synod members also expressed their appreciation to all the organizations and individuals whose tireless efforts made it possible to reach this milestone in international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide.
Expressing its grateful feelings of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian people around the world, the Supreme Spiritual Synod expressed hope that the United States authorities and the good people will continue to do their utmost to promote the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and prevent such atrocities in the world.