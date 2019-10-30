News
Ankara says US decisions on Genocide, sanctions will undermine their relations
Ankara says US decisions on Genocide, sanctions will undermine their relations
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The decisions of American lawmakers on the Armenian Genocide and sanctions against Ankara directly contradict the strategic relations of the two countries and harm them, Turkish presidency’s communication director, Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

“The U.S. House of Representatives vote on the Armenian Resolution is deeply troublesome for anyone who cares about the US-Turkey relationship.

Those who voted for this resolution will be responsible for the deterioration of a critical strategic relationship in a turbulent region,” he said.

The official representative of the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, in turn, called on the US to first look at its history, at the bloody past of the American-supported terrorist organizations of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and ASALA.

According to him, this bill is one of the shameful examples of politicizing history.

The House of Representatives of the US Congress on Tuesday recognized the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire in 1915. A total of 223 congressmen supported the resolution, 191 legislators spoke out against. They also supported the bill on sanctions against Turkey and its financial sector in connection with Ankara’s military operation in northeastern Syria and the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to Altun, “the House of Representatives’ draft bill threatening sanctions against Turkey is in direct contradiction to the spirit of a strategic alliance.” 

“Such a bill at a time when the US administration and Turkish government are aiming to reach a $100 billion trade volume clearly violates the US government’s policy,” he tweeted.
