CSTO receives no NATO response on May proposal for cooperation
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has not yet received an official response from NATO to a proposal for cooperation in the fight against terrorism sent in May, said acting CSTO Secretary General Valery Semerikov on Wednesday.

“The Council of CSTO FMs to build confidence and promote cooperation between organizations on joint counteraction against global terrorism in May of this year, sent an open appeal to NATO foreign ministers, to which we have not yet received an official response. I think that comments are unnecessary here,” he said at the CSTO international conference on the role and character of interaction of international and regional organizations in the fight against international terrorism.

According to him, the cooperation with other international organizations is developing successfully. 

“We are satisfied with how our cooperation with the UN, OSCE, SCO is developing within the existing memoranda, and we support the expansion of this cooperation,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
