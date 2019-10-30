News
Armenian CC staff head complained to MPs: We had to wait before entering parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The head of the Armenian CC staff Edgar Ghazaryan complained to the MPs that, together with other senior officials and officials, he was forced to stand at the administrative entrance of the parliament for over 15 minutes.

According to him, this problem should be resolved as soon as possible in order to avoid further technical delays.

“Many visitors and invited people were forced to wait more than 15 minutes, being deprived of the opportunity to enter the building of the National Assembly,” he noted.
