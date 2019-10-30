8.3 judges per 100 thousand inhabitants in Armenia

There are 8.3 judges per 100,000 inhabitants in Armenia, while in other countries this indicator is 23, said head of the Armenian Judicial Department Karen Poladyan at the joint sitting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Wednesday.
According to him, the judicial system of Armenia is heavily loaded due to the increased volume of cases.
“By December 30, 2018, the judicial system received 129 thousand 941 civil cases. This year, according to data before October 29, we have already managed to get 144 thousand 991 civil law cases. That is, we have 15 thousand more cases, although there are still two months ahead,” he said.