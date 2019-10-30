MP: Venice Commission recognizes fact of political persecution in Armenia

The Venice Commission, proceeding from its statement, recognizes that there is an element of political persecution in Armenia, Prosperous Armenia party MP Gevorg Petrosyan told reporters on Wednesday.

His remarks came in response to comment on a statement by Venice Commission head Gianni Buquicchio amid the situation around the Constitutional Court.

According to the MP, the statement of the head of the Venice Commission contains a sharp assessment that does not meet the interests of the country.

“We must get together and focus on the economic revolution, on the revolution of social values, while meaningless detentions, arrests and protracted trials are not in the Armenian interests,” he said.

As reported earlier, the Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio made a statement on Tuesday regarding the situation around the Armenian Constitutional Court and expressed concern about the open conflict between the government and parliament, on the one hand, and the Constitutional Court, on the other.