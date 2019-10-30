News
Wednesday
October 30
ARF official on US House resolution on Armenian Genocide recognition: It is political victory
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The White House conducts its own foreign policy, and no one can influence it. Giro Manoyan, head of the Political Affairs Bureau and the Armenian Cause Office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia, said this at a press conference, and commenting on the impact the US House of Representatives' adoption of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide would have on the White House policy.

According to him, there is such a resolution in the Senate, and future policy will depend on the current and future presidents. "In any case, it will be the White House's decision. The White House is conducting its policy independently,” Manoyan stressed, but adding that it also had to take into account the context.

"The legislature can't force the White House. It was a political step, a political victory, and the process must continue. The issue is not only about the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, but also about the strength of the Armenian community in the US," the ARF Bureau member said. He also reminded that an annual event dedicated to Artsakh will also be held in the Congress building today, and the Artsakh Foreign Minister will participate in it.

As for the criminalization of genocide denial, Giro Manoyan noted that the United States will hardly ever pass a law criminalizing denial, given that Americans support pluralism. They approach the issue differently and may call such actions a sowing of hatred, Manoyan added.

Speaking about Turkey's future actions, Manoyan said that this country will try to split the Armenians. “And this political gymnastics will have a negative impact on the Turkish society. The sworn deniers will stick to their opinion, whereas the thinking part will think even more,” Giro Manoyan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
