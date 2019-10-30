Armenian deputy economy minister receives Korean ambassador

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan today received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Korea to Armenia Lee Sok-bae.
Congratulating the Ambassador on starting his diplomatic mission, Varos Simonyan expressed confidence that the Ambassador will make his major contributions to the strengthening of Armenian-Korean relations and the development of the mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors. He believed it was worth mentioning the Agreement on Promotion and Protection of Investments that recently entered into force and will serve as a good opportunity to intensify the bilateral economic ties.
Lee Sok-bae expressed gratitude for the reception and said all efforts will be made to move the Korean-Armenian cooperation to a higher level and attached importance to the recent Korean-Armenian business forum which, according to him, has helped create a major platform for Korean and Armenian businessmen and investors from the perspective of exchange of experience and the establishment of new contacts.
The Ambassador considered the great potential for the development of information and telecommunication technologies and artificial intelligence in Armenia and particularly the opportunities for cooperation with Korea in these sectors noteworthy.