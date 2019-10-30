News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian deputy economy minister receives Korean ambassador
Armenian deputy economy minister receives Korean ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan today received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Korea to Armenia Lee Sok-bae.

 

Congratulating the Ambassador on starting his diplomatic mission, Varos Simonyan expressed confidence that the Ambassador will make his major contributions to the strengthening of Armenian-Korean relations and the development of the mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors. He believed it was worth mentioning the Agreement on Promotion and Protection of Investments that recently entered into force and will serve as a good opportunity to intensify the bilateral economic ties.

 

Lee Sok-bae expressed gratitude for the reception and said all efforts will be made to move the Korean-Armenian cooperation to a higher level and attached importance to the recent Korean-Armenian business forum which, according to him, has helped create a major platform for Korean and Armenian businessmen and investors from the perspective of exchange of experience and the establishment of new contacts.

 

The Ambassador considered the great potential for the development of information and telecommunication technologies and artificial intelligence in Armenia and particularly the opportunities for cooperation with Korea in these sectors noteworthy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar “gains ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Number of official vehicles in Armenian Justice Ministry to be reduced by end of 2019
There are nine cars, and only four will remain by the end of the year…
 Armenian authorities to increase spending on PM, parliament apparatus
Next year it is planned to allocate AMD 6 billion 96 million to the parliament’s staff, which is AMD 842 million more than this year...
 Armenia official: No community enlargement process takes place due to political expediency
This is done to secure the economic potential of our communities, the minister said…
 Minister: Reduction strategy will continue in Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure
The final number of employees on the draft budget for 2020 should be 313…
 Minister: Armenian government will continue its support to farmers
AMD 800 million will be allocated for this purpose instead of the current AMD 929 million…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos