News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Artsakh celebrates day of State Emergency Service's employee
Artsakh celebrates day of State Emergency Service's employee
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part in a solemn event devoted to the Day of the Worker of the State Service on Emergency Situations, Artsakh President's press service reported.

The President congratulated the servicemen, handed in state awards to a group of system’s workers wishing them peace, robust health and all the best.

"You, your professional and dedicated service are the guarantee for a successful solution of all problems. It is difficult and unsafe. While carrying out your duties, you often have to face great challenges and trials, showing courage and feat, high professionalism, and dedication to the profession you have chosen. It is a vivid manifestation of patriotism and is worthy of emulation," he said.

President Sahakyan highlighted that the state would further on focus on the problems in the sphere.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President sends address to participants of “Determining the New Vision of Education” forum
I cordially welcome all of you, the participants of the “Determining the New Vision of Education” educational forum...
 47260 hectares of land harvested in Artsakh
The Director of State Emergency Service presented the process of technical security examinations carried out in the republic before the heating season…
 Karabakh FM working visit to US kicks off
He will address the US Congress…
 Artsakh National Assembly committee to hold sitting on candidate for Audit Chamber member
The Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management will convene a sitting on November 6…
 Karabakh President meets with locals of Martuni region's Kherkhan village
The current issues and the paths for...
 Samvel Babayan-led political party officially registered in Karabakh
The former Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos