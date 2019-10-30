Artsakh celebrates day of State Emergency Service's employee

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part in a solemn event devoted to the Day of the Worker of the State Service on Emergency Situations, Artsakh President's press service reported.
The President congratulated the servicemen, handed in state awards to a group of system’s workers wishing them peace, robust health and all the best.
"You, your professional and dedicated service are the guarantee for a successful solution of all problems. It is difficult and unsafe. While carrying out your duties, you often have to face great challenges and trials, showing courage and feat, high professionalism, and dedication to the profession you have chosen. It is a vivid manifestation of patriotism and is worthy of emulation," he said.
President Sahakyan highlighted that the state would further on focus on the problems in the sphere.