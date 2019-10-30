Armenian PM increases number of employees of his apparatus

The application for budget amounts submitted by the Armenian PM’s office for the implementation of 11 programs and 47 events in 2020 amounted to AMD 22 billion 318 million 676.7 thousand, said the head of Armenian PM’s office Eduard Aghajanyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Wednesday.
According to him, the apparatus in 2019 reduced the number of vehicles.
“Forty-four cars were alienated and 30 drivers laid off, which saved AMD 65 million,” he said.
As a result of the reform of the Government structure, the office replenished the office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and the office of the representative of Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights, as well as changes in the structural units, as a result of which the number of states increased from 578 to 721, he said.
By the way, financing of the prime minister’s office will increase by AMD 4 billion.