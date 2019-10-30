Number of official vehicles in Armenian Justice Ministry to be reduced by end of 2019

The number of official vehicles in the Armenian Justice Ministry will be reduced by the end of 2019, said Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Wednesday.
According to him, there are nine cars, and only four will remain by the end of the year.
It is reportedly planned to allocate AMD 17.3 billion in 2020 to the Justice Ministry, which is AMD 344 million more than in 2019.