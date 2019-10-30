US House adopts Armenian Genocide resolution, Azerbaijani armed forces open fire at Tavush province, 30.10.2019 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.10.2019:

· The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide during the Tuesday’s vote.

A total of 405 congressmen supported the resolution, 11 legislators spoke out against.

By the way, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar did not take part in the voting, the People’s Movement of Armenia has issued a message in this regard.

According to the statement, Omar has been widely criticized, and numerous negative comments have been posted on Twitter.

According to the resolution, it is the policy of the US to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance; reject efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States Government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide; and encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide, including the US role in the humanitarian relief effort, and the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, "this is an important step in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and in the global prevention of genocides.”

By the way, Artsakh FM was present during the voting.

“After the vote, I had the opportunity to express gratitude to the co-sponsors of the resolution, Frank Pallone and Anna Eshoo, and to congratulate the representatives of the Armenian community,” he said.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) representative Hagop Der Khachaturian noted that this step opens the way for the Senate to adopt Resolution 150 with similar content and to encourage the President of the US to use the term "genocide" in a noble and sincere manner.

World-renowned TV star Kim Kardashian, in her turn, referred to the US House of Representatives’ adoption.

“Today we made history,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

System of a Down American Armenian rock band vocalist Serj Tankian also commented on the decision.

According to him, “Genocide should never be used for political expediency or to sell a despot more helicopters.”

After the US House of Representatives passed the resolution, US Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield was summoned to the Turkish MFA.

At the Turkish MFA, the American diplomat was told that the House decision had no validity and contradicted the "strategic partnership between the two countries.”

· The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire on night of Wednesday from the large-caliber machine gun in the direction of the villages of the Noyemberyan community of the Tavush Province Armenian Defense Minister's spokersperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, the firing was carried out mainly in the direction of combat positions.

“The shooting started at night and was carried out until the morning. There are no serious consequences,” he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan is obviously provocative amid the meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Baku.

“We urge Azerbaijan to refrain from provocations and, for our part, note that provocations will not remain unanswered,” he said adding that this will be after the meeting.

· President of the Venice Commission has issued a statement concerning the situation around the Constitutional Court in Armenia.

Gianni Buquicchio urged all the sides to exercise restraint, mutual respect and constructive institutional co-operation.

“I have been closely following the situation in Armenia for several months already.

I am very preoccupied about the open conflict between on the one side the Government and Parliament and on the other side the Constitutional Court.

The quick succession and mediatisation of recent events do not contribute to a serene settlement of the problems,” he said in a statement. “I call on all sides to exercise restraint, mutual respect and constructive institutional co-operation in order to de-escalate this worrying situation and re-establish the normal operation of the constitution of Armenia.”