Armenia Public Council head: Genocide recognition is not only memory, but increases our security level
Armenia Public Council head: Genocide recognition is not only memory, but increases our security level
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is difficult to overestimate the US House of Representatives’ adoption of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. Vazgen Manukyan, Chairman of the Public Council of Armenia, stated this at a press conference today, adding that it is necessary to congratulate those Armenian diaspora structures that have pursued the issue for years and achieved their goal.

"Of course, the issue of Turkish-American relations is of great importance here. But the policy is just that you can put your right issue at the right political moment. From this point of view it can be congratulated again that they were able to take the right step at the right time,” Manukyan said.

He emphasized that the recognition of the Genocide is not only an obligation to the generations, not only a memory, but it also somewhat increases the level of our security.

US House adopts resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
