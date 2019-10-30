Armenian Justice Minister welcomes Venice Commission president’s statement

Armenian Justice Minister has welcomed the Venice Commission President, Gianni Buquicchio's statement

“It is very important to take note of his comments in the government,” Rustam Badasyan told reporters on Wednesday. “I also think that the crisis should be resolved, and we should continue to work in a more natural mode,” he added.

According to him, there is always a need for mutual respect, but the situation around the Constitutional Court is not an issue of mutual respect, but an issue of dubious election of its head Hrayr Tovmasyan.

“The crisis in the Constitutional Court will be resolved when constitutional reforms are carried out,” he said. After the introduction of the early retirement system, we will understand how many judges want to resign. I attach great importance to updating the composition of the Constitutional Court,” he noted adding that the statement was addressed to all constitutional bodies.

“If there are doubts about the pressure, then we, being good partners, are always ready to provide additional information in order to dispel them,” he said.

As reported earlier, the Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio made a statement on Tuesday regarding the situation around the Armenian Constitutional Court and expressed concern about the open conflict between the government and parliament, on the one hand, and the Constitutional Court, on the other.