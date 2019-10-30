Armenian PM to have new plane?

Armenian Prime Minister’s office is considering the possibility of acquiring a new plane, said Eduard Aghajanyan, PM Chief of Staff, on Wednesday at a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to Agadzhanyan, the plane serving the Prime Minister cannot technically cross the ocean (this is the same plane that served the former President Serzh Sargsyan - ed.).
“I discussed this issue with the Armenian PM adviser Hakob Chakharyan, who is a pilot. According to Chakharyan, it will cost us millions of dollars.
“We also have a problem with the fact that our pilots do not have a license for transatlantic flights. But we are considering the possibility of buying a new aircraft,” he said.
According to him, the issue is still under discussion, however, the current aircraft is already quite old and does not meet certain standards.
By the way, funds allocated to the prime minister’s office will increase by AMD 4 billion next year.