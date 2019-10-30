News
News
Armenia justice minister on US House resolution: It is very important for recognition of Genocide
Armenia justice minister on US House resolution: It is very important for recognition of Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – An important step has been taken by the US House of Representatives. Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan said this in a conversation with journalists today.

"The resolution uses the word ‘genocide,’ which I think is important to state that what happened in 1915-1923 is genocide in essence. We can say that this is the official position of the US House of Representatives,” he said.

And as for official recognition, the Minister stressed that the US legislation implies a different process. “In any case, it is very important in terms of recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and a great success for the Armenian people. This will have a preventive role in preventing crimes against humanity,” he said.

US House adopts resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
Հայերեն
