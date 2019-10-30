Justice Minister: It is ridiculous to talk about the deal with CoE

The opinion of the Venice Commission on the Istanbul Convention has fixed what we had already known, Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan told reporters.
“Obviously, it is not unconstitutional and all speculations on this subject are inappropriate. The opinion of the Venice Commission recorded what we have already known,” he said.
When asked whether a deal with the CoE is possible opposite the resignation of the CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan, Badasyan noted: “Those who talk about the deal have a poor idea of the CoE structure and poorly represent the value system of the Armenian government. Talking about it is simply ridiculous.”
By the way, according to Venice Commission, none of the provisions of the Istanbul Convention contradicts the Armenian Constitution.