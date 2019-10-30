Funds to Armenian Prosecutor General’s office to be allocated for 3 programs’ implementation

The funds allocated to the General Prosecutor's Office in 2020 will go towards the implementation of three programs, said General Secretary of the Armenian Prosecutor’s office Hamayak Navasardyan at the joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Wednesday.
According to him, the funds will be spent on ensuring the implementation of prosecutorial supervision and judicial management, on vocational training and retraining, as well as on providing expert services.
According to the draft budget for 2020, it is planned to allocate AMD 5.4 billion for the needs of the department, which is AMD 84 million more than in 2019.