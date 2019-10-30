Department head: Durable uniforms of Armenian IC employees will help save money

It is planned to allocate only AMD 7.7 billion in 2020 from the state budget to the Investigative Committee, which is about AMD 110 million or 1.4% less than in 2019, said Armenian Investigative Committee chair Hayk Grigoryan at the joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Wednesday.
According to him, the reduction in costs is linked to the durability of the employees' uniforms, which allows the agency to save on the purchase of a new batch of uniform.