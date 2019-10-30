News
Erdogan: Turkish parliament will respond to US House Armenian Genocide recognition
Erdogan: Turkish parliament will respond to US House Armenian Genocide recognition
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish parliament will respond to the adoption by the US House of Representatives of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

According to him, Turkey does not recognize the resolution, which has no value to Ankara, Reuters reported.

By a majority vote, the House of Representatives approved a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire. Similar resolutions have been considered by congressmen for decades, but have not been voted on. According to American observers, these steps will lead to a serious deterioration in US-Turkish relations.

April 24 marks Armenian Genocide Memorial Day. It is held annually to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915. 

Turkey does not accept the use of the term ‘genocide’ in relation to the 1915 events, as according to the, it was a fratricidal war in the Ottoman Empire and all parties suffered heavy losses. Ankara opened the Ottoman archives and invites historians to study them to develop an objective approach to the events of 100 years ago.

