CC head Tovmasyan welcomes Venice Commission President’s statement to Armenia

The Armenian Constitutional Court’s head Hrayr Tovmasyan commented on the Venice Commission’s head statement Gianni Buquicchio and the response of the Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan to this statement.

His remarks came at the request of the Pastinfo agency.

“I highly appreciate the efforts of the head of the Venice Commission in resolving the situation around the Constitutional Court, restoring the natural functioning of the Armenian Constitution and strengthening the democratic culture in our country,” he said. “Following the provisions specified in the statement follows from the interests of our country.”

According to him, our response to Mr. Buquicchio’s statement is clear.

“The Constitutional Court confirms its readiness to resolve the situation through mutual respect and dialogue,” he said. “I also welcome the comment of the Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan regarding the readiness to draw conclusions from the statement.”