News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia Investigative Committee head on security and investigation services' chiefs conversation
Armenia Investigative Committee head on security and investigation services' chiefs conversation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The phone conversation between the director of the National Security Service and the head of the Special Investigation Service were disseminated from the territory of the CIS. This is what Head of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan told journalists today.

 

On September 11, 2018, the audio recording of the phone conversation between then Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan and Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan was posted on the Internet. During their conversation, Vanetsyan and Khachatryan discussed the detention of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, as well as the criminal cases instituted against Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov and former Minister of Defense Mikayel Harutyunyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos