Armenia Investigative Committee head on security and investigation services' chiefs conversation

The phone conversation between the director of the National Security Service and the head of the Special Investigation Service were disseminated from the territory of the CIS. This is what Head of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan told journalists today.
On September 11, 2018, the audio recording of the phone conversation between then Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan and Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan was posted on the Internet. During their conversation, Vanetsyan and Khachatryan discussed the detention of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, as well as the criminal cases instituted against Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov and former Minister of Defense Mikayel Harutyunyan.