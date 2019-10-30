Garo Paylan: Only parliament that will heal Armenian people’s wound is Turkey’s legislature

Garo Paylan, the Armenian MP from the opposition and pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, has reacted to the US House of Representatives' adoption of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
“After dozens of parliaments, the US House of Representatives recognized the Armenian Genocide. Our grief has become the subject of other parliaments, since my country (Turkey) has been denying the Armenian Genocide for 105 years. The only parliament that will heal the wound of the Armenian people is the Turkish Meclis, of which I am a member," he wrote in a Facebook post.