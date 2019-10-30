IC head: CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan wasn’t questioned

CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan has not been questioned, Investigative Committee’s head Hayk Grigoryan told reporters on Wednesday.
“The law does not prohibit the questioning of any official as a witness. Hrayr Tovmasyan was not questioned. We have found that there was a number of evidences that, under Article 190, are subject to investigation by the SIS, where we have sent the case there,” he said.
Earlier, the Investigative Committee had released a report that data had been obtained on Hrayr Tovmasyan's alleged abuse of power during his tenure as Minister of Justice.
The Special Investigation Service then proceeded to the criminal case against the CC head.