Dollar “gains ground” in Armenia
Dollar "gains ground" in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.20/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.05 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 529.20 (up by AMD 1.82), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 613.63 (up by AMD 3.16), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.46 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 270.38, AMD 22,762.42 and AMD 14,054.75, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
