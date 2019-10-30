Only 6 investigators to undergo retraining in 2020 in Armenia

It is planned to allocate AMD 735 million from the state budget in 2020 for the needs of the Special Investigation Service, which is AMD 4.6 million less than in 2019, said the head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Wednesday.
According to him, such a reduction in funding is due to the difference in the funds provided for the repair of the heating and cooling system, as well as the number of employees undergoing retraining.
“Eighteen investigators were retrained in 2019, while we plan to retrain only 6 investigators in 2020,” Khachatryan said.