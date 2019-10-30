Sassounian: No step going further in US House of Representatives Armenian Genocide resolution

This resolution was managed to be put on the House agenda and voted in favor now, as it coincided with the outrage at the Congress, in particular, over Turkey's policies, especially after Turkey attacked the northern districts of Syria, moving out, killing hundreds of thousands of Kurds of those districts. Harut Sassounian, the publisher and editor of the The California Courier, told this to 168.am, answering a question about what the success was of the US House of Representatives Resolution 296 on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

"This outrage has caused the majority of Congress to reject Turkey's policy. Much earlier than all this also, when Turkey bought Russian missiles in violation of the NATO Charter, negative sentiment rose in the Congress. That is why the House of Representatives adopted two very strict resolutions, one of which was the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and the other one - sanctions against Turkey, which can be called quite severe, and all because of Turkey's current policy,” Sassounian noted.

Asked what kind of continuation this process can have, what kind of continuation this resolution can have, he responded as follows: "First, let me say that the end of this resolution was in the House of Representatives. But a similar resolution has already been introduced in the Senate, and 18 senators have so far expressed their support for that resolution. If the Senate also adopts such a resolution, it would also be the end of such resolution in the Senate. There is no step going further. This resolution has nothing to do with the [US] president either because the resolution is not a law; it was simply the Congress's desire to express its position on the Genocide. The president is not obliged to do anything in this regard, either to acknowledge the Genocide or utter the word. We don't know whether or not the president will say the word next year. But President Trump often makes surprises, takes surprising positions - positive or negative - no one can predict what position he will have on any issue, including the Armenian Genocide - next spring. This resolution has no legal effect on the president's position. ”

