Armenia's IC turns to courts more often with request for private information about citizens

Investigative Committee detained 570 people suspected of committing unlawful acts in 2019, said Armenian Investigative Committee head Hayk Grigoryan Wednesday during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, the courts received 1079 petitions from IC for the arrest of citizens
“We submitted 2528 petitions to the courts for the search and 11,100 applications were submitted to the courts for permission to unblock and receive information on incoming and outgoing calls,” he said.
For the same period of 2018, the last indicator announced by the chair of the Constitutional Court amounted to 9520. Thus, the IC has turned to the courts since 2019 more often to satisfy the request for providing them private information about citizens.