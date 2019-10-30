Emin Yeritsyan elected CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Vice-President

From October 29 to 31, the 37th Session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe is taking place in Strasbourg under the title “Mayors safeguarding democracy”.
As reported the Union of Communities of Armenia, the Armenian delegation is attending the Session under the leadership of President of the Union of Communities of Armenia Emin Yeritsyan, who was elected Vice-President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe during the October 30 vote.
Emphasis will be on smart cities and cyber security and the working conditions of elected officials during the discussions.