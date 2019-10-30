Armenian minister receives Charge d'Affaires of Swedish Embassy

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan today received Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in the Republic of Armenia Birger Karlsson, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia.

Minister Papikyan highly appreciated the special contacts between the two countries and expressed willingness to make his contribution to the dynamic development of the bilateral ties. According to the minister, the interregional ties between the territorial units of Armenia and Sweden (Armenia’s Lori Province and Sweden’s Uppsala state) hinged on exchange of the best practice and knowledge are considered a key component on the Swedish-Armenian cooperation agenda.

Birger Karlsson expressed gratitude for the reception and emphasized that Sweden is interested in earmarking a new agenda for partnership with Armenia in the priority directions and informed the minister that, alongside regional programs, the Swedish government intends to carry out a value-based plan comprising three components along with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency in the areas of environmental protection, solid waste management, increase of energy efficiency, development of small and medium enterprises, etc.

Minister Papikyan also discussed the actions that are being taken within the scope of administrative-territorial reforms in Armenia.

At the end of the meeting, Birger Karlsson transmitted the invitation of Minister of Infrastructures of the Kingdom of Sweden Thomas Enerot to participate in the Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety to be held in February 2020 in Stockholm.