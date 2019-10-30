News
Erdogan questions his visit to US after House adopts Armenian Genocide resolution
Erdogan questions his visit to US after House adopts Armenian Genocide resolution
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioned his visit to the US after a resolution approved by the House of Representatives on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, RBK reported referring to NTV.

According to him, his decision is under a question.

Turkey is opposed to the position expressed in the lower house of the US Congress, he noted.

He also said" the demands of the chamber to impose sanctions against him and the Turkish ministers amid military operation in Syria are irresponsible.

The US House of Representatives adopted Tuesday by the majority of votes the Armenian Genocide resolution. The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield in this regard.

The visit of Erdogan should take place in the US on November 13.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
