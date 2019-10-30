News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia Central Bank chairman to chair Interstate Bank board session in Minsk
Armenia Central Bank chairman to chair Interstate Bank board session in Minsk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan has left for Minsk where he will chair the session of the board of the Interstate Bank, as reported the news department of the Central Bank.

On Thursday, the chairmen of the central/national banks of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union are scheduled to take part in the session of the monetary policy council.

On Friday, the chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia will attend the international conference dedicated to the anniversary of the introduction of the national currency of Belarus. During his visit to Minsk, Javadyan will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts of the Eurasian Economic Union.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Business forum in Ararat Province on advancement of small, medium-sized businesses at initiative of ARMBUSINESSBANK
The goal of Business Forum is to finance the projects for the development of the economy and communities of the region…
 All banks paralyzed for 12 days in row in Lebanon
The main demand of the protesters is the resignation of the current government of Saad Hariri…
 CB: High rates of tax collection will be ensured by reducing shadow economy
“Capital expenditures will increase by 2.2 % and will amount to 5% of GDP…
CB: Average inflation in Armenia in 2020 will increase briefly and remain low
“In recent years, judging by household surveys conducted regularly by the Central Bank…
 Armenia Central Bank employee salaries to increase
In 2020, the CBA budget will be 1.3% more than in 2019, the bank governor said…
 Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes
Earlier, Javadyan had stated that there was a mistake in the report's rating, which, in case of correction, would place Armenia in the 37th position instead of the current 47th…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos