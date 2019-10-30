Armenia Central Bank chairman to chair Interstate Bank board session in Minsk

Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan has left for Minsk where he will chair the session of the board of the Interstate Bank, as reported the news department of the Central Bank.
On Thursday, the chairmen of the central/national banks of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union are scheduled to take part in the session of the monetary policy council.
On Friday, the chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia will attend the international conference dedicated to the anniversary of the introduction of the national currency of Belarus. During his visit to Minsk, Javadyan will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts of the Eurasian Economic Union.