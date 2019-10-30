News
News
Saad al-Hariri ready to return to PM's post of new Lebanese government
Saad al-Hariri ready to return to PM's post of new Lebanese government
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Saad al-Hariri is ready to return to the post of prime minister of the new Lebanese government, Reuters reported referring to a senior official.

According to the source, al-Hariri is ready to return, provided that technocrats are able to enter the new cabinet and quickly implement the reforms necessary to prevent economic collapse.

Hariri announced resignation on Tuesday after nearly two weeks of mass protests against the country's political elite.

The source noted there should not be a group of senior politicians who were in the leaving cabinet in the new government.
